2 in serious condition after 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD are investigating two separate shootings that left both victims in serious condition.

The first happened around 11:10 Sunday evening in the 400 block of N. Shadeland Avenue.

Police said a pizza restaurant employee was shot but did not release any other details.

Then at 12:30 a.m. on the city’s west side, another shooting was reported on Bertha Court near S. Lynhurst Drive.

A man visiting a home in that area was shot.

During the investigation, police arrested a man on a warrant, but it is unclear if he had anything to do with the shooting or is believed to be a suspect.