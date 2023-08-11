MAUI, Hawaii — Two Indiana women volunteering with the American Red Cross have been deployed to Hawaii to help those affected by the devastating wildfires engulfing the island of Maui.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze as entire homes and communities come to terms with the destruction. The wildfires are some of the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years, with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green confirming 53 people have been killed so far.

Officials expect that number to likely rise. More than 270 structures have been damaged or destroyed, according to Maui County officials.

Cindy Kvale of Bloomington and Susan Dietrich of Indianapolis will provide assistance to local residents who have been displaced by working at Red Cross shelters located in Maui and Oahu. The pair of women will be providing emotional support, warm meals and shelter alongside fellow volunteers.

This will not be the first American Red Cross deployment for Dietrich, as she also traveled to Mississippi this past spring to help communities impacted by tornadoes.

American Red Cross has provided more than 2.000 overnight shelter stays for victims of the fires, according to the non-profit organization.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more.