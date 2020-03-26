2 INDOT workers hit while working on EB I-70 near Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two INDOT workers were hit on I-70 eastbound near Keystone on the near east side of Indianapolis.

One worker was treated and released at the scene, and the other worker was transported to the hospital with injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

