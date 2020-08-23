1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting on Indianapolis’ far east side has left one person dead and another person injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 800 block of Belhaven Place.

They arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One individual later died due to the severe nature of their injuries. The other person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to IMPD.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.