INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings early Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of North Pennsylvania Street just after midnight on Indy’s near north side.

Officers located a man who was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the man was shot at another location, which has not been located.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Weber Drive on Indy’s southeast side.

Officers located a second victim who had been shot. They were “awake and breathing when they were transported to an area hospital.

Police did not share what led up to either shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.