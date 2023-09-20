RICHMOND, Ind. — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a stabbing in Richmond.

Police responded to the 200 block of North 10th Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds. The victims were later transported to a nearby hospital.

During the investigation, Stephen Centers, 25, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.