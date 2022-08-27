INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were inured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot.

They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was shot in the abdomen.

Then, another man was shot shot just before 2:00 a.m. on Oxford Street. This is near the intersection of Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue on the south east side of the city.

The man was “awake and breathing” at last checked.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.