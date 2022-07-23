INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition and a woman in stable condition on Indy’s east side late Saturday night.

Officers located two victims at the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street. This is near 10th Street.

Police found both victims with gunshot injuries at the scene. They were both taken to area hospitals to receive treatment.

They believe the shooting actually took place at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and East 21 Street.

Police have not released any other information at this time.