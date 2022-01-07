2 injured in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said that two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue to a report of a person shot.

Once on scene, they found two victims. They are said to be in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

No other information has been provided by police at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.