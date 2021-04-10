2 injured in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left two people injured Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Roache Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to local hospitals. One was listed in serious condition and the other in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.