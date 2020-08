ANDERSON, Ind. – Police are searching for two intruders after a deadly home invasion in Anderson.

Indiana State Police tell us the home invasion occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of West 25th Street and Raible Avenue.

One person in the home was shot and killed by the intruders, and a second person inside the home was shot in the arm.

Indiana State Police is assisting the Anderson Police Department with the search for the intruders.