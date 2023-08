DARLINGTON, Ind. – An explosion in Darlington has left two people dead and one person injured, according to the Darlington Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 6:20 a.m. to 400 N on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, one person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter.

Two people have died as a result of the explosion.

This is an active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.