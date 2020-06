INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- More downtown business owners coming forward and insisting IMPD officers could not prevent the destruction of property after they were asked to move back during the downtown protests on May 29 and May 30.

"I've heard a lot of leadership saying Saturday could not be avoided, I beg to differ," George Stergiopoulous, Giorgio's Pizza owner said. "It could have been avoided. I think it's been a lot of blame game. One of the biggest issues for me was the public service people were also put in harm's way without reason. They weren't allowed to do their job. That was visible to myself and a lot of the business owners here."