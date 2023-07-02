INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed after they were shot early Sunday morning on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 10000 block of East Washington Street, near North Mitthoefer Road.

When officers arrived, they located two people who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No additional information was provided by investigators.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information has been made available.