2 killed in Noblesville crash, police investigating

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department (NPD) is investigating a crash that killed two people Thursday.

According NPD, officers were dispatched to the area of SR 32 and Willowview Road on a report of a two-car crash around 1:38 p.m.

Police said the crash resulted in a double fatality and is currently being investigated.

SR 32 is currently closed at the crash scene, and motorists traveling eastbound on SR 32 will be directed southbound onto Willowview Rd. and westbound motorists will be directed northbound onto Hague Rd.

NPD anticipates the reopening will be around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Westfield Rd is closed from Willowview Rd to Hague Rd as a result of a traffic accident. Use alternate routes to avoid delay. https://t.co/WGMq2wCTRg — City Of Noblesville (@NoblesvilleIN) October 22, 2020

NFD is responding to an accident off of Willowview Rd. Just south of Westfield RdUse alternative routes to avoid delay. #noblesville #traffic pic.twitter.com/fAyJWfa30K — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) October 22, 2020