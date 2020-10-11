2 men, 2 juveniles arrested after armed robbery of Franklin cell phone store

Dejuan A. Barnes (left) and Jacob R. Santos (right) (photos provided by the Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Franklin Police Department (FPD) arrested two 19-year-olds and two juveniles in connection with an armed robbery Saturday.

According to police, around 2:45 p.m. on October 10, officers were sent to AT&T Wireless at 1711 N Morton St. on a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Investigators said three male suspects entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded the employee to take them to a safe holding cellular phones.

The suspects took several phones and left through the back before getting in a vehicle waiting outside.

Witnesses were able to provide a vehicle description and information to authorities.

Johnson County law enforcement stopped the suspected vehicle after its description was given to surrounding agencies.

Dejuan A. Barnes, 19, and Jacob R. Santos, 19, both of Indianapolis, were arrested and face charges including robbery, theft, battery, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a license.

According to police, two juveniles were also arrested and charged with robbery.

FPD said the investigation and arrests were thanks to the help of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police, Whiteland and New Whiteland police departments.