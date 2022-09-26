INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were arrested early Monday after police pursuit, crash, and standoff on Indy’s north side, according to police.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway just before 1 a.m. for a possible catalytic converter theft.

Officers arrived to the scene quickly, and found the a vehicle matching the suspect description.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off from the scene. The vehicle led police on a short chase before crashing near 43rd Street and Capitol Avenue.

The two men inside the vehicle initiated a standoff with officers at the scene. Police initially called the SWAT team to the scene because there was belief there was a weapon inside the vehicle.

After negotiation with officers on scene, the two men were eventually arrested.

The suspects were checked out by medics at the scene are reported to have no significant injuries.

No police officers were injured during the incident, and they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police did locate a firearm inside the vehicle after two men were taken into custody.

IMPD encourages the community to say something, if you see something.

This is preliminary information and we will update you as soon as we gather more information.