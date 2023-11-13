SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two men have been charged in an October shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded a second youth in South Bend, authorities said Monday.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Nagomba White Jr., 21, and Amarion Cutler, 18, were charged in the Oct. 27 shooting in South Bend that killed Josiah Small.

Prosecutors said Small, an injured juvenile and two other boys had a confrontation with two men in a vehicle before those men exited that vehicle and fired their weapons.

Small was pronounced dead at the scene while a 14-year-old boy was wounded. The two other youths were not injured in the shooting.

White was taken into custody last week in Indianapolis. He is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Cutler remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He faces charges of aiding, inducing or causing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Online court records do not list attorneys for either White or Cutler who could could speak on their behalf.