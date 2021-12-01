2 more people shot on near north side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is responding to two people shot on the near north side, both victims are awake and breathing.

One person was found on the scene of the shooting at the 2600 block of Carrollton Avenue, another person had walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation has IMPD believing that the two incidents are related. Night watch is on the scene.

At this time, there is no information regarding the victims, suspect or cause of the incidents.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News