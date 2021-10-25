2 Noblesville businesses expanding, become next-door neighbors

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A combined $11 million investment is happening in Noblesville as two businesses split 7.55 acres of undeveloped land.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said WoodTurningz, Inc. and Texon Towel and Supply Company are splitting the lot at 15405 Endeavor Drive. Each business will own 3.77 acres of land and will build separate 52,500-square-feet buildings to occupy.

“We are excited to see two of Noblesville’s own expand with this new investment and jobs commitment within our community. As new investment continues to occur in Noblesville, working closely with companies that are already here is critical to ensure they have the best opportunity to thrive,” Jensen said.

WoodTurningz supplies pen kits, turning tools and related woodworking accessories and equipment to both retail and wholesale customers. Company representatives say they will use their new space to expand inventory, increase staffing and add an additional unit of business in the board lumber market with Hardcore Hardwoodz.

WoodTurningz estimates their workforce will increase to 13-15 people by 2026 and 18-20 employees by 2031.

Texon Towel and Supply Company provides towels and products to professional, collegiate, and high school athletic departments, YMCA, YWCA, health clubs, federal agencies, and public recreation facilities. Company representatives say the larger building will let them expand inventory, employ more staff members and facilitate future growth.

The business estimates that their workforce will increase to 10-13 people by 2026 and 14-20 employees by 2031.

Each development plans to break ground in March 2022 with completion expected by early 2023.