INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after two officers were hurt Saturday morning during an investigation on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a reported disturbance with a weapon just before 12:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

Police say a male suspect got into a second disturbance before fleeing from officers. The suspect proceeded to run into three police cruisers, injuring two officers.

One detective suffered broken bones and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, while a second detective only received minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody by officers. Police say the suspect also had outstanding warrants involving a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.