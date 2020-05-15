2 people critically injured in separate stabbings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating two separate stabbings that occurred at nearly the same time.

Both stabbings occurred just before 7 a.m., and both victims are hospitalized in critical condition.

One stabbing occurred in the 5600 block of West 38th Street in Speedway near Moller Road. The other stabbing occurred in the 700 block of Lake Nora Court, near North College Avenue and East 86th Street, on the north side of Indianapolis.

Both victims were found with what police describe as “trauma to the body.” Medics transported them to local hospitals.

Police do not believe the stabbings are related.