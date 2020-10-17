2 people in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were critically wounded in a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lafayette Road. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

