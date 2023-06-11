INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and another was injured on Indy’s southeast side Sunday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to South State Avenue and Palmer Street around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions are currently unknown. IMPD said a third victim was located with “injuries consistent with trauma.” The type of injury was not specified.

The IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics team is on the scene to deal with a barricaded individual.

IMPD confirmed that two people are currently in custody and that their role in this incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.