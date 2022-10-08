INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two people were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side.

Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue.

Officers located two people with apparent gunshot wounds and were last listed as “awake and breathing,” according to police.

No additional information was provided from authorities as it is early on in the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about these shootings can provide it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.