2 people shot, person barricaded inside residence on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police responded to a shooting on the city’s east side that left at least two people injured, and a third person barricaded inside.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from a woman who said she was shot by the father of her kids.

Officers arrived at the 1700 block of Coachtown Square to find a woman that had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital.

A short time later, Community East Hospital contacted police, who said the sister of the woman had been driven to the hospital.

At least one of the victims is said to be in serious condition.

IMPD said they were also dealing with a possible barricaded person at the Coachtown Square scene.

Officers were working to get a search warrant. Everybody was asked to shelter in place, but no evacuation was ordered yet.

Those that did need to leave were able to with an armed guard.

IMPD did not give any information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.