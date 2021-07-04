2 shot following fireworks in downtown Indy; 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway in downtown Indy after two people were shot only ten minutes after the fireworks concluded.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:40 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Georgia Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a little over a mile from where thousands gathered to watch the downtown fireworks display.

Police say one of the victims had died as a result of their injuries. The other victim is listed in stable condition.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.