INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed early Saturday morning on Indy’s near north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of East 21st Street & Central Avenue just after midnight on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and female with apparent gunshot injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-7435, or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers at (317) 327-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.