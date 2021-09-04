2 shot on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left two injured on the city’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. with officers responding to the 1900 block of W. Washington Street, near the intersection of Washington and Belmont.

Police say officers arrived and found two victims with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims are in stable condition.

No further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

