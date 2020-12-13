2 shot on near northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Sunday on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 3:15 p.m., police were called to the area of East 34th Street and Caroline Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was “awake and breathing” when IEMS took them to an area hospital.

IMPD later found a second person shot in the area. Their condition is not clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.