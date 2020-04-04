One man killed & another hospitalized in late night motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One man died and another was critically hurt in a double shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

911 operators received a call in reference to a person shot just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Shadeland Avenue and located two victims suffering from gun shot wounds at the Motor 8 Inn.

IEMS responded and pronounced one man dead at the scene and transported the other man to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

