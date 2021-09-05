2 shot within 20 minutes in separate shootings across Indianapolis; 1 victim is dead

The scene of the deadly shooting on Musket Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to two separate shootings — one fatal — that occurred within 20 minutes of one another on Sunday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting took place around 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of E. 32nd Street on Indy’s east side.

Police say the victim in this shooting was awake and breathing.

The second shooting occurred on the northeast side at around 7:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of Musket Street in an apartment complex not far from Community Hospital North.

Police say when officers arrived they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced deceased.

Both investigations are still active and ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.