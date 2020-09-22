2 steps to take when getting an absentee ballot in the mail

INDIANAPOLIS — With a record number of Marion County residents expected to request absentee ballots, the Marion County Election Board is reminding people to take two steps when they get their election ballot in the mail.

When people get their absentee ballot in the mail, the election board reminds them that they should check the precinct accuracy and verify the ballot has two sets of initials on the back.

The election board says with thousands of ballots being mailed out, there is a chance that clerical errors may happen. These can be corrected by election board staff.

“The Marion County Election Board is staffed with employees and volunteers working tirelessly to ensure our democracy functions,” Myla Eldridge, Marion County Clerk said. “Fortunately, voter education is part of our ongoing strategy to ensure first-time voters and first-time absentee voters understand how to properly participate in the election by mail ahead of the November 3 deadline.”

Voters can check maps.indy.gov/vip/ to find their precinct. If anyone finds an issue with the precinct or missing initials, they should call the Marion County Election Board at 317-327-5100 and choose option 1.