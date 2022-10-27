INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on I-465 Thursday.

Indiana State Police confirmed the crash involved at least two vehicles. It happened around 8 a.m. on I-465 South near S. Arlington Avenue on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The vehicle was carrying students from Pennsylvania.

Indianapolis is currently hosting students from all across the country for the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo, although ISP could not confirm the students were part of the convention.

The two people who were taken to the hospital had very minor injuries. The rest of the passengers were transferred to another vehicle to continue on to their final destination.