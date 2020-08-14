2 teens injured after shooting in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a shooting Thursday night.

The Fishers Police Department said the shooting happened at Best Choice Fieldhouse near I-69 and 116th Street around 9:45 p.m. Two teenagers were in the parking lot when they were shot while getting into a vehicle. Both teens were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say the suspects left the scene in an older model beige Toyota. There are several agencies looking for the suspects, but a full description was not readily available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.