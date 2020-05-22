2-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. opens up about 1-year of sobriety

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — May 24 is a big day for the legendary Unser racing family.

Al Unser Jr. won the Indianapolis 500 on May 24, 1992. His father Al Unser Sr. won it on May 24, 1987, and his uncle Bobby Unser also won it on May 24, 1981.

This year, May 24 has significance for a different reason. Al Unser Jr. will mark one year of sobriety.

Unser has been very vocal about his struggles with alcohol. He has even shared his story of addiction as a recovering alcoholic with Hope Academy students in the past. He said drinking was a demon he faced, and he hopes others will learn from his mistakes.

He recently sat down with Connection Pointe Christian Church Pastor John Dickerson to talk about his struggles, his progress, and his goals moving forward.

To learn more about how Al Unser Jr. is doing and to watch the entire 30-minute interview, head over to ConnectionPointe.org.