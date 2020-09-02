2-year-old boy drowns at Speedway apartment complex

SPEEDWAY — A 2-year-old boy drowned Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Speedway, according to the Speedway Fire Department.

Speedway Fire units were called to the Eagle Creek Court Apartments and arrived to find police attempting to resuscitate the boy. IEMS arrived and took the boy to Riley Children’s Hospital, where despite efforts to save the child, he died, according to SFD.

Officials say the boy’s mother stated that she had been searching for her son for about 20 minutes. SFD says bystanders found the child “in the water” and tried to resuscitate him while 911 was called.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.