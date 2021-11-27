2-year-old Emma Sweet still missing after second day of searching

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The search for 2-year-old Emma Sweet will pick up again Sunday morning after authorities wrapped up their search Saturday evening with not much more than what they started with.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, DNR and several fire departments picked up their search for Sweet this morning. Several boats searched the east fork of the White River while dozens of firefighters combed through nearby fields.

Early this morning, a jacket that Emma was last seen wearing was found about a mile from where her father’s car entered the river.

“With the coat being found downstream and talking to [Emma’s father] again, we can’t say 100 percent but it’s looking more like she’s probably in the river some place,” Sheriff Matt Myers said.

Credit: Kristy Gale

Emma went missing early Friday morning when duck hunters discovered a truck partially submerged. Inside was Emma’s father, Jeremy Sweet, but his daughter was nowhere to be found.

Sheriff Myers says Sweet has given several conflicting stories about what happened to Emma.

“When we first made contact with him yesterday morning it was that he had dropped Emma off at Casey’s. Right after that he says she was on the hood of the car of his vehicle her coat was wet so he took the coat off and that’s where she got swept away,” Sheriff Myers said. “There is really three stories now and none of them match.”

The sheriff also said a syringe was discovered on Sweet at the hospital and his family has told police that he has a history of drug use.

Sweet’s car was pulled from the river today and is being taken to a secure location. Sheriff Myers says they’re working to get a search warrant so they can look through the car more thoroughly.

Jeremy Sweet’s trucks is pulled from the East Fork of the White River Saturday morning as authorities searched for his missing two-year-old daughter Emma. (Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

“Our main concern right now is finding [Emma] and when we talk to him that’s sort of where we focus our efforts,” Sheriff Myers said. “Right now our main focus is finding this little girl“

Myers says they’ve received an outpouring from the community wanting to come and help with the search. However, he says right now they have things under control and are doing everything they can.

“We want to bring Emma home to her family,” Sheriff Myers said. “I think they know it’s going to be more of a recovering a body I think they — they understand that.”

Crews will begin searching again on Sunday morning.