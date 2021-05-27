2-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are investigating a near drowning that happened Wednesday night.

DNR said a two-year-old child is currently in critical condition as a result of the incident at Lake Santee.

Decatur County Dispatchers received a 911 call around 8:51 p.m. reporting a two-year-old female child missing from her home near the 800 block of Lake Santee Drive in Greensburg.

Clarksburg EMS arrived and found the child unconscious near the water’s edge in approximately three feet of water.

According to DNR, she was air lifted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and is currently in critical condition.

DNR said the incident is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.