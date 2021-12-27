$20.22 concert tickets from Old National Centre to ring in the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Old National Centre Downtown Indianapolis is ringing in the New Year on a good note- with $20.22 concert tickets.
Discounted tickets are offered Monday, December 27 through Sunday, January 2 at 11:59 p.m., while supplies last.
Concert goers can buy discounted tickets to the following shows and dates:
MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK – Jan. 5
CIRCA SURVIVE – Jan. 12
RYAN HURD – Jan. 16
JEFF ROSENSTOCK – Jan. 21
BRIAN FALLON – Jan. 22
CLEOPATRICK – Jan. 23
DANCING W/ THE STARS LIVE! – Jan. 29
WALE – Jan. 30
BRYCE VINE – Feb. 3
HIPPIE SABOTAGE – Feb. 5
THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Feb. 11
TWO FRIENDS – Feb. 22
KIP MOORE – Feb. 24
TROLLS LIVE! – Feb. 26-27
LIL TECCA – Feb. 27
DAUGHTRY – March 5
THE MIDNIGHT – March 15
DARIUS RUCKER – March 19
JOHNNYSWIM – March 26
CHRIS LANE – April 2
TODRICK HALL – April 7
KALEO – April 9
GARY ALLAN – April 15
TEDDY SWIMS – April 17
To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com/promo/onc2022.