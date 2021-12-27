$20.22 concert tickets from Old National Centre to ring in the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Old National Centre Downtown Indianapolis is ringing in the New Year on a good note- with $20.22 concert tickets.

Discounted tickets are offered Monday, December 27 through Sunday, January 2 at 11:59 p.m., while supplies last.

Concert goers can buy discounted tickets to the following shows and dates:

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK – Jan. 5

CIRCA SURVIVE – Jan. 12

RYAN HURD – Jan. 16

JEFF ROSENSTOCK – Jan. 21

BRIAN FALLON – Jan. 22

CLEOPATRICK – Jan. 23

DANCING W/ THE STARS LIVE! – Jan. 29

WALE – Jan. 30

BRYCE VINE – Feb. 3

HIPPIE SABOTAGE – Feb. 5

THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Feb. 11

TWO FRIENDS – Feb. 22

KIP MOORE – Feb. 24

TROLLS LIVE! – Feb. 26-27

LIL TECCA – Feb. 27

DAUGHTRY – March 5

THE MIDNIGHT – March 15

DARIUS RUCKER – March 19

JOHNNYSWIM – March 26

CHRIS LANE – April 2

TODRICK HALL – April 7

KALEO – April 9

GARY ALLAN – April 15

TEDDY SWIMS – April 17

To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com/promo/onc2022.