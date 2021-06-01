2021 Indy Pride Festival going virtual

INDIANAPOLIS — June is LGBTQ pride month, but the celebrations will still look a little different here in Indianapolis.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s pride festival will be held virtually on June 12th. Participants can explore the venue map, and connect with vendors, businesses, and organizations that they usually find at the festival, and even meet up with other Hoosiers online.

“Clearly people want and crave that human interaction and as we were starting to see the health situation improve, we realized that if we want to hold a meaningful, really well-done event,” said Tanner Alexander, Board President for Indy Pride. “It’s really difficult to throw that together in 3 weeks, so staying virtual, but doing it really well and giving people that feeling of community was really important to us.”

The festival runs from 12 to 8 on June 12th on the Indy Pride website. Other events will be streamed in the days before and after the festival. Those include:

May 21st | 7 p.m. — DJs & Drinks: Indy Pride Launch Party

June 3rd | 6:30 p.m. — Ballroom History & Culture Panel Discussion

June 4th | 7 p.m. — Deaf Pride 2021 Presented by Lilly

June 11th | 5 p.m. — Shabbat with Pride

June 11th | 8 p.m. — Pride Night at the Drive-In

June 12th | 12 p.m. — Indy Pride 2021 Virtual Festival Presented by Salesforce

June 25th | 7 p.m. — DJs & Drinks: Bi & Pan Pride

Indy Pride plans to hold more in-person events later this summer and fall, as long as it’s healthy and safe to do so.