2021 National FFA Convention returns to Indianapolis as in-person event this fall

INDIANAPOLIS – The National FFA Organization will bring its annual convention back to Indianapolis as an in-person event this fall.

The convention typically draws more than 65,000 attendees to the Circle City. It’s scheduled for Oct. 27 through Oct. 30.

Organizers canceled the 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead offered a virtual experience. In that vein, the FFA will also offer a virtual program for the 2021 edition, including student and teacher workshops, the virtual FFA Blue Room, National Days of Service and the streaming of general sessions.

In-person events for the convention are expected to include the American FFA Degree Ceremony; Career Success Tours; competitive events; delegate business sessions; entertainment; the National FFA Expo and shopping mall; general sessions; student and teacher workshops; and the National Days of Service.

“We are excited to come back to the great city of Indianapolis that has been such a gracious host to us in years past,” said Mandy Hazlett, associate director of convention and events at the National FFA Organization. “We know convention will look a bit different this year, but we are excited to offer this opportunity to our student members once again.”

The National FFA Convention & Expo is slated to return to Indianapolis through 2033.