2022 violent crime grants awarded to Indianapolis organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 has been a violent year in Indianapolis. Community groups and organizations across the city are doing what they can do reduce crime. Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF) and the City of Indianapolis announced 30 organizations will receive a total of $2,897,000 in funding.
The city defines crime prevention grants at “any effort that seeks to reduce initial or chronic interaction with criminal and/or juvenile justice systems and increase the safety of Indianapolis residents and their neighborhoods by reducing risk factors or increasing protective factors.”
|ORGANIZATION
|PROJECT TITLE
|PRIORITY
|AWARD AMOUNT
|Believers United In Local Development (BUILD)
|BUILD crime reduction through workforce development
|Prevention
|$100,000
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
|PIVOT Re-Engagement Center Program
|Violence Reduction
|$75,000
|Brookside Community Development Corporation
|Isaiah House and Therapy Group Expansion
|Intervention
|$63,000
|Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, Inc.
|We CANN MOVE 2022
|Neighborhood-Based Strategies
|$175,000
|Eclectic Soul VOICES Corporation
|Power and Promise Community Collaboration
|Intervention
|$150,000
|Eskenazi Health Foundation
|Eskenazi Health Prescription for Hope
|Violence Reduction
|$100,000
|Eskenazi Health Foundation
|Indy HeartBeat at Eskenazi Health
|Prevention
|$ 100,000
|Flanner House of Indianapolis, Inc.
|Flanner House Crime Prevention Program
|Intervention
|$100,000
|Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee
|Marion County Reentry Coalition
|Intervention
|$75,000
|Horizon House, Inc.
|Re-entry: Homeless to Housed
|Intervention
|$88,500
|Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition
|Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition Expansion
|Violence Reduction
|$60,000
|John H. Boner Community Center
|Rapid Response Reentry Program
|Intervention
|$87,500
|Keys2Work
|Keys2 Resilient YOUng Adults
|Intervention
|$75,000
|Mackida Loveal & Trip Mentoring Outreach Center
|R.O.A.R (RESILIENTLY OVERCOMING ADVERSITIES RISE)
|Intervention
|$175,000
|PACE, Inc.
|Violence Crime Prevention Through Effective Re-entry
|Intervention
|$75,000
|Pathway Resource Center, Inc.
|Project HOT (Helping Others Transform)
|Neighborhood-Based Strategies
|$133,600
|SILENT NO MORE INC
|The Covering
|Violence Reduction
|$81,400
|Step-Up, Inc.
|Forensic Social Work in Action: Violence Prevention Services at Step-Up, Inc.
|Intervention
|$111,000
|Stop the Violence Indianapolis, Inc.
|Next Man Up
|Violence Reduction
|$125,000
|Thomas Ridley’s 1 Like Me
|Thomas Ridley’s 1 Like Me Crime Prevention 2.0 x 2 – Investing in Human and Social Capital
|Intervention
|$125,000
|Trusted Mentors
|Mentoring to Reduce Recidivism
|Intervention
|$50,000
|Workforce, Inc dba RecycleForce
|From Prisoner to Citizen
|Intervention
|$75,000
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
|Community Diversion Program
|Early Intervention
|$75,500
|Peace Learning Center
|Restorative Juvenile Justice Initiative
|Early Intervention
|$125,000
|Warren Arts and Education Foundation Inc
|CICF Violence Prevention Grant 2021 -2022
|Early Intervention
|$125,000
|Edna Martin Christian Center
|Overcoming the stigma of mental health, discrimination, and violence through art, counseling, and skilling up!!!
|Youth Mental Health
|$60,000
|NAMI INDIANAPOLIS INC
|Helping Teens Build Healthy Coping Skills
|Youth Mental Health
|$ 66,000
|Reach For Youth, Inc
|Preventing Crime and Recidivism through Trauma-Informed Mental Health Counseling and Positive Youth Development Services
|Youth Mental Health
|$60,000
|Coburn Place Safe Haven
|Crisis Response and Flex Funds
|Domestic Violence Intervention
|$80,500
|The Domestic Violence Network (DVN)
|Self-Sufficiency Fund for Domestic Violence Survivors
|Domestic Violence Intervention
|$105,500
|TOTAL
|$2,897,500