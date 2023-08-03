INDIANAPOLIS – There will be no shortage of things to do in the Circle City come 2024.

There are already quite a few major events slated to take place in Indianapolis in the next year, but Thursday came with even more exciting news, especially for Taylor Swift fans.

The music superstar announced additional tour dates for her “Eras Tour” on Thursday. Swift will make a stop in Indy for three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 2024.

“Having Taylor Swift in the city is a big win for the city of Indianapolis,” said Nate Swick with VisitIndy.

It’s an exciting time for fans who live in Indianapolis.

“I love Indy,” Kelly Halvorson. “It’s an amazing place to live. I am so excited more stuff is coming because we have all these surrounding cities, but Indy never gets like the huge people.”

Halvorson said she is already working on getting tickets.

“Got a lot of texts,” she described. “My cousins were like, ‘You go to sign up,’ because they really want to go.”

Halvorson said she already has tickets to see Swift and has heard it’s a show that cannot be missed.

“I’ve heard amazing things,” she said. “I’ve heard the three-hour concert is something you have to go to.”

But even if you aren’t a “Swiftie,” there will be plenty to do next year.

The NBA All-Star Game comes to Indianapolis in February, and the NCAA first and second rounds come to the Circle City in March. The whole state of Indiana will get some shade as a solar eclipse shines over the Hoosier state in April.

Then, there’s the month of May. Race fans from all over the world will make their way to Indiana for the “greatest spectacle in racing.” June of 2024 comes with the Olympic summer team trials followed by Swifts shows in November and the Big Ten Football Championship in December.

Those of course are just to name a few.

“It’s a tremendous impact to our city and frankly our state to host that number of events,” said Patrick Tamm, president & CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. “It’s also a tremendous calling card.”

Tamm said all of these events will have a very large impact on local businesses and hotels. He said the solar eclipse might be gaining the most attention right now.

“We already see international bookings because of how that path is throughout the state of Indiana and particularly Indianapolis as well,” he said. “I’m telling you, book your hotel rooms now if you have friends and family coming from out of town.”

Missouri visitors Bethany and Kyle Sleik are in town right now for Gen Con. The two witnessed the last total solar eclipse back in 2017.

“It was awesome,” they said. “It was really cool. Amazing to see.”

Meanwhile, the duo said the Circle City has left a nice impression on them while exploring Gen Con.

“Lots to do,” Bethany said. “We’ll be looking to some of those things with our friends as the weekend goes on. There will be lots of activities here.”

One thing is certain; if any of those dates catch your eye, be sure to book a hotel soon before rooms start to go.

The city just broke ground this week on a new downtown hotel and an expansion of the Indiana convention center.