21-year-old New Palestine woman killed in crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A 21-year-old New Palestine woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. on County Road 600 West, just south of County Road 1100 North.

The sheriff’s department says a 2017 Chevy Equinox driven by Angelica Hood left the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to rest in a creek.

Hood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are currently unsure why the vehicle left the roadway.

