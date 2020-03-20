22,000 Hoosiers file for unemployment in coronavirus response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Over the last three days, 22,000 people in Indiana applied for unemployment. Economic researchers at Ball State believe that number could reach 120,000 people by the end of April.

“As soon as they shut down, that was the end of my pay," said Leslie Adcock, a teacher who was laid off by the Greenfield day care center she has worked at for 8 years. "Our income had already been effected because my husband to have emergency surgery last month. I have filed for unemployment, but I don’t know what’s going to happen with that.”

Professors at Ball State say the state has already reduced requirements to file for unemployment. Michael Hicks, Director of Ball State's Center for Business and Economic Research, thinks President Donald Trump’s plan to give $1,000 to Americans could float the economy and adds that Indiana has $2.3 billion dollars in its rainy day fund.

If you don’t think you can pay the bills, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has told banks not to penalize for a lack of collections for 90 days.

“If you feel like you can't pay your mortgage payment, or you're having problems paying a water sewer bill, I would call the bank or the water sewing line," Hicks said. "They are probably going to grant delays.”

Once this is over, Hicks believes the economy will shoot back, adding that it has after major natural disasters.

If you lost your job, you can file for unemployment insurance online through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development here. You can also call the unemployment insurance help line at 1-800-891-6449.