INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a year-old homicide case last Thursday.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Linsey Rose was arrested for her alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Maxine Congress.

Photo of Linsey Rose courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers initially became aware of the Congress’ killing just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2022. IMPD reported that its officers were dispatched to the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Police located Congress in a vehicle in the area with gunshot wounds. IMPD indicated that she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Congress was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a warrant on Rose for murder earlier this month, per IMPD.

IMPD’s violent crimes unit located Rose on Dec. 21 in the 5200 block of West 62nd Street. IMPD reported that Rose complied with officers’ orders and was taken into custody without incident. Police indicated that Rose had a handgun in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Police initially arrested a man for murder in the case. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office dropped the case brought against the man after he and his girlfriend blamed each other for the shooting.

It is unclear exactly what role Rose played in Congress’ death or precisely how she is connected to the case.