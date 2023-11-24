INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized after crashing into a structure on the west side of Indianapolis.

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indianapolis Fire Department indicated a woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital after she crashed her car into Meadowlark Condos — located on Lupine Terrace near 34th Street — around 11 a.m. Friday.

Officials believe the woman may have suffered some sort of medical issue in the moments leading up to the accident. The woman traveled 75 feet, hit two bushes, two air conditioning units and a gas meter before her vehicle ultimately came to rest, per IFD.

IFD reported that the condominium the car ran into was uninhabited. None of the building’s occupants were displaced by the crash.

The IFD Collapse Rescue Team shored the building in two places to ensure structural safety until a contractor makes repairs. Citizens Energy then shut off gas utilities.