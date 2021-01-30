2,389 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,389 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 43 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 8.6%, with a cumulative rate of 10.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 624,959 total positive cases and 9,592 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 375 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of January 25, the ISDH County Metric map shows 8 in Yellow, 79 in Orange and 5 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,648 total COVID-19 patients: 1,396 confirmed and 252 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.7% of ICU beds and 77.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of Saturday, 551,527 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 137,823 are fully vaccinated.