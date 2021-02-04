2,403 coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,403 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 37 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7.5%, with a cumulative rate of 10.5% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 633,690 total positive cases and 11,231 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 406 probable COVID-19 deaths.

ISDH said Thursday’s total deaths includes 1,507 historical deaths identified through an audit of 2020 and 2021 COVID death records and test results.

As of February 1, the ISDH County Metric map shows 29 in Yellow, 59 in Orange and 4 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,541 total COVID-19 patients: 1,214 confirmed and 327 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.4% of ICU beds and 77.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.

As of Thursday, 637,906 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 178,560 are fully vaccinated.